Snake Swallows Two Golf Balls Thinking They Were Eggs, Gets Stuck In Fence

A snake recently had to be rescued in the United States after it mistook a pair of golf balls for chicken eggs, ate them both and got stuck in a fence. The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center on Tuesday informed about the incident saying that the staff members were called out to help the reptile after it had gotten stuck in a fence.

"Well, we don't see this every day. Our team was called to help this bullsnake who became stuck in a fence after swallowing two golf balls within a chicken coop; it had mistaken them for edible chicken eggs," the centre wrote in a Facebook post. They even shared photos which showed how the golf balls caused visible bulges at a couple of points along the snake's body.

In the caption, the wildlife centre said that once the staff retrieved the reptile, they found that the golf balls were causing a serious blockage in the snake's intestines. They then began the slow process of helping the snake using special techniques. "All in all, the slow, careful process took Kate and Michela approximately 30 minutes to complete," the centre said.

"These golf balls were causing a serious GI blockage within the snake, and it was imperative that they were removed quickly and safely to avoid having to do surgery," it added.

Another image showed the pair of golf balls after they had been removed from the snake. The wildlife officials said that as of now, the reptile is doing "very well", and only has minor soreness and scale damage. "It was hungry, of course, and has already eaten a small meal from us."

Snakes are instrumental in maintaining a balance in the ecosystem. They help keep a check on the population of prey like rodents whose numbers can increase exponentially in the absence of these reptiles. Snakes have more than 3,500 species with just around 600 of them actually venomous.