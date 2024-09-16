'Snake Party': Man Celebrates Birthday Surrounded By Pythons, Stuns Internet

It's been absolutely incredible and better than I could have ever imagined, the mam posted.

A video of a reptile enthusiast lying among a multitude of massive pythons to celebrate his birthday has gone viral on social media, leaving users stunned by his daring act. Jay Brewer, the founder of The Reptile Zoo, took his unique reptilian content to new heights. The spectacle is so grand that counting the serpents becomes a challenge in itself.

"The video, which has gone viral with over 7.4 lakh views and 9,300 likes, shows Mr Brewer surrounded by his scaly friends. 'It's a snake party! It's my birthday today, so I wanted to tell everyone how much I appreciate all the love and show y'all the incredible party I threw. As you can see, most of my friends were able to make it, and we had a blast. Jokes aside, another year around the sun for this old man. Just wanted to thank all of you who have followed me along my journey. Couldn't have done it without every one of you. It's been absolutely incredible and better than I could have ever imagined," he captioned the post."

Instagram users have been quick to react. George Aggy commented, "This is absolutely wild! I've never seen anything like it. Happy birthday, Jay!" Mike Jamieson added, "I can't believe how many pythons there are! This looks like the coolest party ever."

Others were struck by the sheer scale of the event. One follower remarked, "Wow, that's a lot of pythons! Hope you had an amazing time," while another said, "This is definitely not your average birthday party!"

Mr Brewer's followers also expressed their appreciation. Dwayne Wills wrote, "You're a legend, Jay. Thanks for always bringing us such amazing content," another user added, 'Your enthusiasm and love for reptiles are inspiring. Here's to many more birthdays with incredible moments!'"