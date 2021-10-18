Watch: Panic After Huge Snake, Hanging On Overhead Cable, Falls To Ground

A snake was spotted coiled around a street wire in the Philippines.

Recently, residents of a city in the Philippines were greeted by the startling sight: a big snake slithering on overhead wires on a busy street at night. The incident took place in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, Philippines, on October 12, 2021. The video shows the snake hanging on the wires for a while. We can see local people on the street clicking photos and videos of the snake. Some people are panic-stricken and are heard screaming.

Soon, the snake falls from the wire on the street and people begin to search for it among the parked vehicles. The video was uploaded on the YouTube channel ViralHog on Friday. The caption read, "On the night of October 12, 2021, Tuesday, at approximately 6:30 pm, a huge snake was seen hanging on the street wires at the public market of Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City, Bohol."

The caption also gave information about what happened after the snake fell to the ground. It added, "As seen in the video, the snake fell to the ground and was immediately caught by the residents. The snake was then brought back safely to its habitat by the residents."

At the time of writing, the video had received over 5,000 views. It left quite an impression on people with many commenting on it.

One user wrote, "After watching this, I'm seeing snakes everywhere!"

Other users wondered how the snake managed to climb on the wires. The user wrote, "But how did he get there?"

A user clarified that it was quite normal for the snake to slither on overhead wires because "snakes have a lot of experience slithering on vines and tree branches."

This user also complained about the people who were heard screaming in the video. The user added, "Why are they shouting? As if the snake can hear them, they don't have ears."

Viewers also showed sympathy for the snake that caught unwanted attention from the local people. One user wrote, "Poor thing was just trying to cross the street without being seen. Hope it didn't get eaten."