Smriti Irani's Post Is For Everyone Suffering From Monday Blues

Screengrab from a video shared on Instagram by Smriti Irani.

If you are sitting in office, counting down the days to the next weekend while trying to convince yourself that Mondays are actually quite fun, you are not alone. Union Minister Smriti Irani's hilarious Instagram post is for everyone trying to tell themselves (in vain) that Mondays are not awful. This morning, the Union Minister took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a clip from the hugely popular sitcom Friends, along with a caption that is sure to make you laugh out loud.

Ms Irani has made no bones about her dislike for Mondays. In the past, she has often shared funny posts joking about the first day of the work week.

This time, her post features Chandler from Friends cast in the role of 'Monday', emphatically telling people that he is not "blah" - he is actually "a hoot". Besides him is Monica, who stands in for everyone trying to convince themselves that it's true and Mondays are a fun day.

"When you are trying to convince everyone Monday is a funday," wrote Ms Irani while sharing the clip, adding a winking face emoji to complete her caption.

Since being shared this Monday morning, the post has racked up over 38,000 views and dozens of amused comments.

"Haha, that's very true," wrote one person in the comments section.

"No matter how hard we try to convince ma'am it isn't gonna be fun day at all," another declared.

Are you enduring Monday with a brave face? Let us know using the comments section.

