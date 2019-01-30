Smriti Irani's Day Of The Week Posts Are Very Relatable

A photograph shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram.

If you're already waiting for the blessed weekend this Wednesday, you're not alone - you have union minister Smriti Irani for company. In a hilarious Instagram post this morning, Ms Irani used an Anushka Sharma meme to succinctly capture the "feeling when you can almost see the weekend."

"Wo #Wednesday wali feeling when you can almost see the weekend upon you," Ms Irani captioned the Sui Dhaaga meme.

Her relatable Wednesday post has been widely appreciated and has collected over 2,000 'likes' and a ton of comments along the tune of "so true".

If you dig her Wednesday vibes, wait till you see her post on Monday. Her "Monday v/s people" Insta post is a compilation of people punching the human form of Mondays - the much-despised Joffrey Baratheon from Game of Thrones.

And if you think Ms Irani's weekend was any better, you have another think coming - because she was working on Sunday. She shared a picture with what she calls her "Sunday aaya pata nahi chala (Didn't realise it was Sunday)" look.

"#That look when someone says 'aap Sunday ko bhi kaam karti hai '" she wrote.

Which post made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section below.