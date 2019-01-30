Smriti Irani's Day Of The Week Posts Are Very Relatable

"Wo #Wednesday wali feeling when you can almost see the weekend upon you," wrote Smriti Irani

A photograph shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram.


If you're already waiting for the blessed weekend this Wednesday, you're not alone - you have union minister Smriti Irani for company. In a hilarious Instagram post this morning, Ms Irani used an Anushka Sharma meme to succinctly capture the "feeling when you can almost see the weekend."

"Wo #Wednesday wali feeling when you can almost see the weekend upon you," Ms Irani captioned the Sui Dhaaga meme.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wo #Wednesday wali feeling when you can almost see the weekend upon you.

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Her relatable Wednesday post has been widely appreciated and has collected over 2,000 'likes' and a ton of comments along the tune of "so true".

If you dig her Wednesday vibes, wait till you see her post on Monday. Her "Monday v/s people" Insta post is a compilation of people punching the human form of Mondays - the much-despised Joffrey Baratheon from Game of Thrones.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Monday v/s people ...

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

And if you think Ms Irani's weekend was any better, you have another think coming - because she was working on Sunday. She shared a picture with what she calls her "Sunday aaya pata nahi chala (Didn't realise it was Sunday)" look.

"#That look when someone says 'aap Sunday ko bhi kaam karti hai '" she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#That look when someone says ‘ aap Sunday ko bhi kaam karti hai ‘ #sundayaayapatanahichala look

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Which post made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

