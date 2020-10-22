Smriti Irani Shares Rujuta Diwekar's Video On Top 10 Winter Superfoods

Smriti Irani took to Instagram Stories to share a video on 10 winter superfoods.

Union minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a video on 10 winter superfoods for better health and robust immunity. As November approaches and there is a nip in the air, people have started replacing summer vegetables with methi and spinach, and tall glasses of cold coffee have given way to bowls of hot soup. This video by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, which was shared by Smriti Irani, takes a look at the top 10 superfoods that have been traditionally consumed during winters for overall health, stronger immunity, glowing skin and more. Ms Irani used Instagram Stories to share the 13-minute video in which Ms Diwekar explains the benefits of each superfood.

She begins with bajra, also known as pearl millet, which is a good source of vitamin B and promotes muscle gain and hair growth. Next comes an "almost forgotten superfood" goond - a small seed that helps lubricate joints and aids digestion. Green vegetables like methi, pudina, sarson and palak are anti-inflammatory and a winter staple.

Fourth on the list is kand and root veggies of all kinds. According to Rujuta Diwekar, they are a storehouse of energy and aid digestion and assimilation of nutrients. Seasonal fruits like apples, sitaphal and khurmani are rich in micronutrients and help with skin hydration. Til is also a winter superfood - one that is widely used in chikkis and laddoos. It is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E which is good for skin health.

The next superfood is one of the world's healthiest foods, peanuts, which come with a host of health benefits. Ghee and white butter take the eighth and ninth spot on the list respectively - they help with assimilation of vitamin D, joint lubrication and bone health. Lastly, pulses like kulith and alsane are a great source of protein and help prevent kidney stones and bloating.

Smriti Irani is known for her engaging Instagram feed. She has over 9 lakh followers on the platform.

Last month, she had also shared the recipe for a regional dish created by a 13-year-old chef from Nagaland.