Smriti Irani Reveals Her Hidden Talent In Latest Instagram Post

Union Minister Smriti Irani -- who often shares hilarious memes and throwback pictures on her feed -- recently revealed her hidden talent in her latest Instagram post.

In the recent post, Ms Irani can be seen indulging in a serious painting activity. "There are times I've been known to paint..." Ms Irani captioned the post.

The post has collected close to 50,000 likes since being shared online.

Her followers were impressed with the minister's skills with the painting brush and many of them took to comments section to praise her.

"Wow Didn't know about your this talent," a user commented. "Awesome. A multitalented woman," wrote another user.

Producer and close friend Ekta Kapoor wrote "Rockinggggggg".

Others praised her for the humour.

"You are an all-rounder. Big fan of you ma'am," says another.

Another remarked: "Wow!!! That looks like an awesome painting. Would love to see the final piece."

Ms Irani, an active Instagram user, is known for her eclectic Insta feed. She often shares funny memes, sweet pictures of her family, informative tidbits and witty jokes on the photo and video sharing app.

She is currently holding the portfolio of Minister of Women and Child Development. She is also the Textile minister.