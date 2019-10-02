Smriti Irani Invokes Mahatma Gandhi's Three Wise Monkeys - But There's A Twist

Smriti Irani shared a thought-provoking Instagram story on Gandhi Jayanti.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Union Minister Smriti Irani invoked the three wise monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi's teachings. This afternoon, she took to the Instagram 'stories' feature to share a picture of the wise monkeys who embody the principles of 'see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil'. Ms Irani, however, gave us a glimpse of how the monkeys and their teachings have evolved with time.

Traditionally, the three monkeys are Mizaru, covering his eyes, who sees no evil; Kikazaru, covering his ears, who hears no evil; and Iwazaru, covering his mouth, who speaks no evil.

This time around, in Ms Irani's post, the wise monkeys are also more tech-savvy - the first one doesn't type any evil, the second doesn't 'like' any evil and the third doesn't 'share' any evil on social media.

The Instagram story is typical of Smriti Irani's hilarious Insta feed, where she often amuses her 6.7 lakh followers with witty posts.

Just a few days ago, she had shared another hilarious Insta story - one featuring her husband, Zubin Irani.

A small figurine of the three wise monkeys was one of Mahatma Gandhi's few material possessions and the maxims they represent figured prominently in his teachings.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.