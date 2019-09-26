Smriti Irani's Husband Has A 'Biwi Se Pareshan' Look And It's Hilarious

An image Instagrammed by Smriti Irani.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is now famous for her wry humour, delighted her followers with a hilarious Insta story. This afternoon, Ms Irani shared a picture of her husband, Zubin Irani, through the Instagram 'stories' feature. In the picture, an exasperated Mr Irani is seen holding his forehead.

It was Smriti Irani's accompanying caption that took the cake.

"The biwi se pareshan look ('annoyed with his wife' look)," she wrote, tagging her husband.

Besides memes and jokes, Ms Irani often shares pics of her family on Instagram. In fact, this isn't the first time she has poked fun at her husband and his expressions. In December, she had shared a picture that shows them sitting on stairs.

In the pic, the minister is looking up at a thought bubble in the pic which says: "Hey bhagwan Utha le..mujhe nahi mere vazan ko utha le (oh Lord, please take, not me...take my weight)". Her husband is shown thinking: "Isko bhi uthaloge toh chalega (if you take her too, it will be fine)".

What do you think of her Instagram story? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.