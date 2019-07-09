Small Squirrel Spells Big Trouble For Two Cops. Watch Hilarious Video

A little squirrel can spell big trouble. Ask these two police officers who were forced to chase one out of their garage. A video that is going viral online shows two cops from the US state of New Hampshire trying to deal with a wayward squirrel. The video of the hilarious police chase was shared online by the Stratham Police Department, and it has left thousands of netizens amused.

The video shows two cops, identified as Sargent Emerson and Officer Doucette, trying to chase out a squirrel that found its way their police station's garage. They are seen jumping as the rodent scurries across the floor, and then trying to usher it out of the door.

"The squirrel was NOT injured at all...oh, and the boys were okay too..." Stratham Police Department said in their lighthearted Facebook post last Tuesday, where they shared a video of the chase. The video has been viewed over 12,000 times and has collected a ton of responses.

"Thank you for sharing, how well our boys can dance!! Great moves," laughed one person in the comments section. "Hysterical! Great job guys!" said another.

