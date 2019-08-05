Small Plane Lands On Busy Highway. Viral Video Stuns Viewers

A video of a plane landing on a road has gone viral on Twitter.

A small plane landed on a busy stretch of road in Washington state on Thursday, shocking commuters. The incident took place at around 8.15 in the morning as the single-propeller KR2 aircraft made an emergency landing on Pacific Avenue South after experiencing a fuel system malfunction, authorities say.

No one was injured in the incident, said Johnna Batiste of the Washington State Patrol, sharing pictures of the plane and a video of the landing. The dramatic video shows the plane landing just before an intersection.

Take a look at the video below:

Trooper Thompson's dash cam video capturing this morning's events! Great job by the pilot and trooper! pic.twitter.com/7X0uWYJ9fc — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2019

The video has collected a ton of comments on Twitter. While some praised the pilot's skillful landing, others cracked jokes:

Beyond belief. There are no words. Impressive job completed in the sky and on the ground. So thankful all are safe. I cannot help but wonder how many guardian angels intervened as well. The impossible, made possible, all captured in this video! — kathyofnp (@kokelleyfnp) August 1, 2019

Pilot did a great job in an emergency situation. No one expects to see a plane landing towards them, never know whats going to happen next? — Ronbo (@RaBenson10) August 1, 2019

“May I see you license and registration, please?” — Trent Mitchell (@TrentKMitchell) August 1, 2019

"Do you know why I pulled you over? I clocked you going 135mph in a 40, sir." — 'Radical' Russ Belville (@RadicalRuss) August 1, 2019

Talking about the incident, Trooper Batiste said to Fox 56: "He (the pilot) could see the straight stretch of roadway, and he knew he had to make an emergency landing, and he was able to do so safely. It was a series of very lucky events. There happened to be a break in traffic and the plane did not come into contact with any vehicles or pedestrians."

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.