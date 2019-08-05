Small Plane Lands On Busy Highway. Viral Video Stuns Viewers

"There happened to be a break in traffic and the plane did not come into contact with any vehicles or pedestrians."

August 05, 2019
A video of a plane landing on a road has gone viral on Twitter.


A small plane landed on a busy stretch of road in Washington state on Thursday, shocking commuters. The incident took place at around 8.15 in the morning as the single-propeller KR2 aircraft made an emergency landing on Pacific Avenue South after experiencing a fuel system malfunction, authorities say.

No one was injured in the incident, said Johnna Batiste of the Washington State Patrol, sharing pictures of the plane and a video of the landing. The dramatic video shows the plane landing just before an intersection.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has collected a ton of comments on Twitter. While some praised the pilot's skillful landing, others cracked jokes:

Talking about the incident, Trooper Batiste said to Fox 56: "He (the pilot) could see the straight stretch of roadway, and he knew he had to make an emergency landing, and he was able to do so safely. It was a series of very lucky events. There happened to be a break in traffic and the plane did not come into contact with any vehicles or pedestrians."

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

