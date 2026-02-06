Singapore Woman Fined Rs 2 Lakh For One Bad Habit. Here's Why

A 71-year-old woman in Singapore has been fined S$3,200 (Rs 2,27845) for repeatedly feeding wild birds, despite earlier promises to stop, according to CNA. Sanmugamnathan Shamla pleaded guilty to four charges under the Wildlife Act, with five other similar incidents taken into account by the court.

This is not the first time Ms Shamla has faced legal action. In May last year, she was fined S$1,200 for the same offence and for interfering with a bird-trapping exercise. Although she told the court at the time that she would not do it again, she returned to her old habits within just one month, as per the news report.

Prosecutors provided evidence showing that she fed pigeons grain and bread on nine separate occasions between July 2025 and January 2026. Video footage played in court showed the woman surrounded by flocks of birds near her flat in Toa Payoh.

The court heard that Ms Shamla even visited her Member of Parliament to express her regret, yet she was caught feeding the birds again only three days later. The prosecutor described her actions as a "persistent disregard for the law" and argued that a significant fine was necessary to stop her.

Ms Shamla, who does not have a lawyer, told the court she is unemployed and lacks medical insurance. She asked for a lower fine and offered to perform community service instead. However, after the judge set the fine at S$3,200, she stated she would pay the full amount immediately.

As a repeat offender, she could have faced a maximum fine of S$10,000 for each charge.