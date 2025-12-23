Singapore Woman, 26, Buys Rs 7 Crore House After Years Of 18-Hour Workdays

A 26-year-old woman in Singapore has gone viral after revealing that she bought a condominium worth nearly S$1 million (approximately Rs 7 crore) entirely through her own savings and without any financial support from her family.

Chris, a full-time producer and content creator, shared her achievement on TikTok on December 20, calling the purchase a "dream come true." She stated that even her family was unaware of the purchase until the day she collected the keys.

"I've always wanted to own my own house, my own property, by the time I turned 27. And at the end of 2025, I did it," she said.

She said that she bought the property herself, including making the approximately S$240,000 down payment entirely in cash.

In an interview with Mothership, Chris explained that she works between 12 to 18 hours a day, seven days a week. Alongside her full-time job, she takes on freelance projects in photo and video production and even continues working during gym sessions.

"I even work during my gym workouts," she quipped.

Chris began working at the age of 14 and started investing by 19. She credits her early start, discipline, and strong desire for financial stability as key factors in her success. She lives on a tight budget, tracking every expense and often eating S3 meals to save money.

Chris also emphasized the value of independence, a principle instilled by her mother, and said owning property in Singapore gives her a sense of safety.