Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Date, Significance And Wishes To Share On This Auspicious Occasion

Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Shubho Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar, marks the beginning of Devi Paksha, a period dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga. Falling on September 21 this year, Mahalaya also signifies the end of Pitru Paksha, 16 days of paying homage to ancestors. This day holds immense importance in Bengali culture, as it heralds the countdown to Durga Puja, one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism.

The Amavasya Tithi begins at 12:16 AM on September 21 and ends at 01:23 AM on September 22, 2025. Devotees wake up early to perform rituals, offer prayers, and listen to sacred chants like "Mahishasura Mardini" and "Chandipath." Shubho Mahalaya is a time for spiritual reflection, honouring ancestors, and welcoming Goddess Durga's divine energy, setting the stage for the grand festivities of Durga Puja.

Though artisans and devotees start preparing for the symbolic arrival of the goddess at least a month before the Durga Puja, Mahalaya is the day when the eyes of her idols are painted.

Significance of Shubho Mahalaya

On Mahalaya, a crucial tradition in Eastern India involves performing Tarpan rituals, typically in the Ganges River. Tarpan is an offering of water, sesame seeds, rice, flowers and prayers to honour dead ancestors, seeking their peace and blessings. By doing so, Hindus believe they're helping their ancestors transition smoothly to the afterlife.

Mahalaya marks a spiritual transition, honouring both the living and the dead, while also signalling the start of Durga Puja festivities. As Goddess Durga begins her journey to Earth, devotees welcome her divine energy, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The day is filled with devotion, tradition, and cultural significance, bridging generations as families come together to remember their ancestors and prepare for the grand Durga Puja celebrations.

