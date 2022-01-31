Odisha's Shreya Lenka Could Soon Become India's First K-Pop Star

Shreya Lenka and Gabriela Dalcin are both vying for one open spot in Blackswan.

Shreya Lenka, an 18-year-old from Odisha, is one step away from becoming the first-ever K-pop artiste from India. Shreya is one of the two finalists selected from global auditions that were held to fill an open spot in the South Korean girl group Blackswan. If she beats Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil, Shreya will secure her place as the fifth member of the band.

Back in May 2021, Blackswan's label DR Music had announced that they would hold global auditions to fill a spot left open after Hyemi's exit from the group.

DR Music recently revealed that two people are now in the running for the coveted spot. Gabriela Dalcin is part of the dance cover girl group Queens of Revolution, according to entertainment website Meaww. Meanwhile, Shreya Lenka, the only Indian trainee to be selected, is a trained dancer and yoga practitioner. Like Gabriela, she also performs K-pop dance covers.

The two are now reportedly moving to South Korea for a month-long training period. At the end of this period, one of the two will be selected to become a member of Blackswan.

According to The News Insight, Shreya Lenka was born in Rourkela in 2003. She is trained in Hindustani classical as well as Odissi and other forms of contemporary dance.

"Since I have a deep voice, I faced difficulty in finding the right vocal trainer. My grandmother helped me find one," the teen was quoted as saying by Odisha Bytes. "She took me to a Hindustani classical music teacher, who taught me twice a week. But, for the western songs, I had to rely on online videos and self-learning," Shreya said.

Blackswan made its debut in 2020. The group consists of Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, and Leia.