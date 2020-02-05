Shekhar Kapur's Post About Directing Daughter Kaveri's Music Video

Shekhar Kapur with his daughter, Kaveri.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur spoke about his daughter Kaveri's upcoming music video, his experience directing it and the struggles of parenthood. "Me hugging my daughter Kaveri at the end of the shoot of her Video 'Smell of the Rain," Mr Kapur, 59, began his note, which was accompanied by a picture of him hugging Kaveri.

Kaveri Kapur is the daughter of Shekhar Kapur and actress and musician Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. The teenaged singer-songwriter, who already has three tracks under her belt, has collaborated with her father for the first time for 'Smell of the Rain', which will release on February 7.

In his note, Shekhar Kapur, who has made acclaimed movies like Bandit Queen and Mr India, spoke about bringing his daughter's vision to life.

"The guiding light for me, as I shot the video, was Kaveri's vision for her song.. 'It's about how we must all accept our dark side. The more we run away, the more it catches up'," he wrote, adding that his daughter admonished him when she saw his look of surprise at the theme.

"I was rightly admonished 'Why does every adult feel that kids must make senseless songs about teeny bopper love?" he wrote.

In his note, Mr Kapur also wrote about parenthood and watching his daughter grow up. "But as every parent must, let go the child to search and find their own destiny and hope that your love becomes a guiding light," he said.

Read his post in entirety below:

Shared 10 hours ago, Shekhar Kapur's post has collected nearly 2,000 'likes' and a number of comments.

"Gosh this is precious. Not just this bond.. But beyond that this wisdom of hers," wrote one person in the comments section. "I am crying reading this. Thank you," said another.

In an interview to DNA, Kaveri Kapur revealed that 'Smell of the Rain' has been conceptualised by her father.

"The song is about a toxic relationship and how you can't escape dysfunction. Like Dad says, 'You can't run from your demons or your dark side. So, it's better to just embrace it and we have captured that," she said.