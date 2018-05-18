She Was Trapped Inside Sinking SUV. Strangers Came Together To Rescue Her The strangers swam to the car and rescued the woman

The footage shows a car completely submerged in flood water. A man is seen climbing over the car while two others are seen swimming through the water in order to reach it. It becomes clear that someone is trapped inside the car and the men are trying to help rescue them. One of the men is seen trying to break open the sunroof of the car as that's the only part of the vehicle that is still above water. Once the sunroof comes undone, the man pulls a woman out of the car.

Good Samaritans rescue a woman trapped inside a submerged SUV caught in flood waters under a bridge in #Zibo, eastern China's Shandong province. pic.twitter.com/TPbcCF0AIv - People's Daily,China (@PDChina) May 18, 2018

"Thank god almighty for good people like these. Helping save folks in need," says one Twitter user on the video. "Big thumbs up to the rescuers! Our world is a better place with the likes of you. Much respect for you," says another.



