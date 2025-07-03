Beijing Reacts To Arrest Of 2 Chinese "Spies" In US For Espionage

Beijing opposed the "hyping up the so-called Chinese spies" narrative after two Chinese nationals were arrested in the United States for espionage and for allegedly seeking to recruit members of the US Navy to serve as intelligence assets for China. Asked about the case, China's foreign ministry said it did not know the specifics of the case but would take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese citizens' legitimate rights.

"I am not aware of the specifics, but we have always opposed unfounded hype about the so-called 'Chinese spies' narrative. We will take the necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a regular news briefing on Wednesday.

Arrest Of 2 Chinese Nationals In the US

Yuance Chen (38), a resident of Happy Valley, and Liren "Ryan" Lai (39), who arrived in Houston, Texas, in April on a tourist visa, were arrested by the FBI on Friday. They face charges of acting as agents of the Chinese government and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Chen and Lai carried out a number of intelligence activities in the United States on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security.

The suspects facilitated a "dead-drop payment" of at least $10,000 in a locker at a recreational facility in Northern California in 2022 in exchange for U.S. national security information that had already been passed to Chinese intelligence.

"This case underscores the Chinese government's sustained and aggressive effort to infiltrate our military and undermine our national security from within," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.

According to the criminal complaint, Lai recruited Chen, a legal permanent resident of the United States, to work for the Ministry of State Security in 2021.