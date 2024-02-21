''She Shoved It Forward'': Passengers Argue Over Seat Reclining On 10-Hour Flight

She asked what to do after people sitting behind her on a flight said she couldn't recline her seat

When travelling on a plane, passengers should follow some basic etiquette and do their best to not disturb or trouble anyone seated around them. Recently, a woman sparked an online debate after revealing that she argued with a fellow passenger over reclining her seat, the Independent reported.

In a TokTok video, solo traveler Taylor Futch asked what should she do after the people sitting behind her on a flight said she couldn't recline her seat for her 10-hour flight. She posted a close-up video of her face with an on-screen caption that read: ''Y'all, this girl just shoved my seat forward and said I'm not allowed to recline for my 10-hour flight because it's too much for her. What do I do? What would you do?''

After an argument ensued, the other passenger called the flight attendant who told Ms Futch she was allowed to recline her seat, but she needed to put it up for ''food service.'' However, the woman behind her allegedly kept inching her seat forward the whole flight, and Ms Futch kept inching it back in a reclined position.

Internet users were divided on the matter, with some saying she is more than justified in her decision to recline her seat. Others said she was being rude and it is important to be respectful to the passenger behind you.

One user defended her saying, ''Y'all are insane… if I paid for a seat that reclines imma recline it!!! And if the person behind you reclines theirs also… they have the same amount of room.''

Another wrote, ''Just because you can doesn't mean you should. I wouldn't like it if someone [did] it to me so I don't do it to them. Been on loads of long flights and have never even considered reclining.''

Others wondered what the fuss was about, as it was normal for people to recline their seats during long flights.

A third said, ''Idk what everyone else is on about. Every long haul flight I have been on literally EVERYONE reclines. People only sit up when food comes.''

A fourth wrote, ''You deserve to be comfortable. Recline or don't recline it's up to the seat holder. My comfort is MY COMFORT.'' A fifth added, ''If someone reclines on me I can't open the tray or reach my bag. Flying economy is difficult enough without someone pressing their seat into your face.''

''If u want to recline, pay extra for the seats with extra leg room, it's so rude to the person behind u when ppl recline in regular seats,'' another added.