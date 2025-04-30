Video: American Airlines Passenger Who Tried To Enter Cockpit Gets Knocked To The Ground By Crew

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An American Airlines flight from Sao Paulo to New York faced chaos. A female passenger attempted to breach the cockpit during takeoff. Flight attendants restrained the woman and returned her to her seat.

An American Airlines flight from Sao Paulo to New York turned chaotic after a female passenger tried to force her way into the cockpit. According to the New York Post, the incident took place on Thursday, April 24, at Brazil's Sao Paulo airport. It all started after the woman passenger complained about the late takeoff. A video recorded inside American Airlines Flight 950 shows flight attendants physically restraining the woman and knocking her to the ground as she tries to enter the cockpit.

The clip, shared on X, shows flight attendants surrounding the woman near the cockpit while the pilot opens the door. As she confronts the crew members, one of the flight attendants pushes the woman onto the floor, while another restrains her. The woman is ultimately ushered back to her seat in the First Class compartment. But adding to the commotion, another passenger gets up and starts screaming in Portuguese, prompting the cabin crew to step in and calm him down.

American Airlines crew members knock down a female passenger who tries to barge into the cockpit just before takeoff to New York.pic.twitter.com/pYLPlOeS9C — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) April 29, 2025

According to the Post, both passengers were handed over to police after the plane returned to the boarding gate following the confrontation. The fight ended up delaying the flight by over two hours. It is not clear if the two passengers were charged.

"On Thursday, 24th April, American Airlines Flight 950, operating from Sao Paulo (GRU) to New York (JFK), returned to the boarding gate prior to departure due to a safety problem on board," American Airlines said in a statement.

"The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and we thank everyone for their understanding. The aircraft was received by police officers. The flight took off again at 12:55 a.m. local time. The Conditions of Transportation of American Airlines have been designed to ensure the safety and well-being of all who travel with us, including our customers and employees," it added.

Notably, this incident follows a series of flight-related troubles for airlines.

Earlier this month, passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight had a harrowing experience when they were forced to hold up the roof of the plane after its interior suddenly caved in. The incident transpired on a flight bound for Chicago from Atlanta on April 14 as the freaked-out passengers attempted to salvage the situation.

In another incident, a United Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines burst into flames due to a rare rabbit strike. The engine of flight UA2325, on its way to Edmonton, caught fire moments after it took off from Denver International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and air traffic control recordings. The fire appeared to have started after a rabbit got sucked into the engine before the aircraft took off, reports said.