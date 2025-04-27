US Airline Plane Grounded After Female Passenger Strips Naked And Poops On Seat

A female passenger onboard a Southwest Airlines flight allegedly stripped down naked and pooped on her seat, as per a report in NBC New York. The incident took place on Saturday on a flight from Philadelphia to Chicago. Police were called to Chicago's Midway Airport after reports that a passenger on the flight took off her clothes and defecated on the plane seat. It is unclear what happened to the passenger. However, the incident forced the plane to be taken out of service for cleaning.

"Our Teams are reaching out to those onboard to apologise for the situation and any delays to their travel plans," the airline said in a statement, as per the outlet.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees, and we appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew," it added.

Notably, this incident follows a series of flight-related troubles for airlines.

Earlier this month, passengers aboard a Delta Airlines flight had a harrowing experience when they were forced to hold up the roof of the plane after its interior suddenly caved in. The incident transpired on a flight bound for Chicago from Atlanta on April 14 as the freaked-out passengers attempted to salvage the situation.

After the passengers held the roof, the aircraft crew grabbed some duct tape and managed to stick the roof temporarily. According to the passengers, they had to wait for hours, deplane and get on another plane to Chicago.

When asked about the incident, a spokesperson of Delta Air Lines said, "Delta thanks our customers for their patience and cooperation. We apologise for the delay in their travels". The airlines also compensated the passengers by offering 10,000 miles (basically 100 dollars).

In another incident, a United Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines burst into flames due to a rare rabbit strike. The engine of flight UA2325, on its way to Edmonton, caught fire moments after it took off from Denver International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and air traffic control recordings. The fire appeared to have started after a rabbit got sucked into the engine before the aircraft took off, reports said.