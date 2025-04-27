Japanese Man, 56, Hides Father's Body In Wardrobe For 2 Years To Evade Funeral Costs

A 56-year-old Japanese man hid his father's body in a wardrobe at his home for two years to avoid funeral costs after his death in January 2023. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Nobuhiko Suzuk's actions came to light after his Chinese restaurant in Tokyo stayed shut for a week, raising concerns among neighbours who subsequently contacted the police. When the cops visited his home, they found his father's skeleton in the wardrobe.

The man told the police officers that he had hidden the body after his father passed away at age 86 in January 2023. While the circumstances surrounding his father's death remain unclear, Suzuki claimed that he found his father's lifeless body when he returned home from work that day, SCMP reported.

"The funeral was expensive," the 56-year-old said, explaining his decision to hide the body. According to the cops, Suzuki initially felt guilty over his actions, however, he eventually felt relieved. He believed that his father was to blame for his death, cops said.

Suzuki has been arrested and is now being investigated for embezzling his father's pension.

Also read | Bengaluru Man With Household Income Of Rs 60 Lakh Asks If It's Worth Living In India, Sparks Debate

On social media, the case has sparked reactions. While some speculated that the 56-year-old killed his father to collect additional pensions, others expressed sympathy, saying, "People often do not know what to do after a loved one dies."

"He is just a bad guy who hid his father's body for his pension," remarked one user.

"When my father passed away, the hospital urged me to find a funeral home immediately. I ended up spending two million yen (US$14,000). Losing a family member for the first time is overwhelming, with so many unknowns," commented another.