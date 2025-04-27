Bengaluru Man With Household Income Of Rs 60 Lakh Asks If It's Worth Living In India, Sparks Debate

A 30-year-old man based in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online after questioning whether staying in the country is worth it. Taking to Reddit, the man, who earns a combined household income of nearly Rs 60 lakh per year with his wife, shared his personal struggles living in the city. "On paper, we're doing fine. But the quality of life makes me question if living in India is even worth it anymore," he wrote in his post, expressing frustration over poor infrastructure, traffic congestion, healthcare issues, and rising living costs in India.

"I live in Horemavu (Bangalore) - it takes me 40 minutes to cover 3 kms (I already feel drained by the time I reach my office). Every road has either bottlenecks, broken or dug up. Construction is never-ending. Projects start, but never finish. Where's the accountability?" he said.

The man complained about taxes in India, comparing the situation with other highly taxed countries like Canada and Germany, where healthcare and education are free. "We pay massive taxes and get nothing back. 30-40% of our income goes in taxes. And what do we get? No free healthcare, no decent education, not even reliable water. In countries like Canada or Germany, I'd pay the same tax - but I'd get free healthcare, solid education, public infrastructure that actually works, and a shot at a better life (AQI less than 20)," he said.

The 30-year-old also spoke about the general decline in living conditions. "Quality of life is just sad. Dust everywhere. Noise. Stress. Road rage is normal. You can't walk peacefully, you can't breathe clean air. I don't feel safe sending my wife out alone after 7 PM," he wrote, adding that expenses are increasing but their earnings are not.

"I genuinely want to contribute to this country. I want to stay and build something here. But it just feels like the system is set up to squeeze the working class. I have formed an opinion that every single rupee we pay in tax goes to fill the coffers of politicians. I'm honestly asking - is there any hope left? Or am I just being naive thinking things will improve?" he asked.

His post quickly caught the internet's attention, with many Reddit users suggesting he move abroad. "Leave India and settle elsewhere if you have a choice. Things are not going to improve when quality of life is driven by politics. We did the same and more than happy," wrote one user.

"Things are not going to improve unless there are shake-ups at the bottom and mid level of bureaucracy. Moving out of India does sound sensible but it'll come at a cost; comfort being one of them. If you are ready to sacrifice and struggle in the initial years then go for it. At least your future generations will have a better environment while growing up rather than this current shithole," commented another.

"It will remain a feudalistic society, if you are among the feudal lords then stay, if not then leave. As humans we are always driven towards better and comfortable situations so there is nothing wrong in migrating. Do your research, make an effort & settle where you feel happy," suggested a third user.