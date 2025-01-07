"She Came To Stop Us But...": Girls Made Hostel Warden Dance On Bollywood Song

Dance, parties, and feasts often mark New Year celebrations worldwide. In India, colleges and hostels embrace this festive spirit with lively and carefree jam sessions and food. However, such celebrations often face challenges from strict teachers and wardens enforcing discipline. A recently viral video, however, captures a unique twist as a group of girls managed to turn the situation around, creating a moment that redefined the usual narrative.

The viral video with a caption in Hindi that, when translated into English, reads as, "The warden came to stop us, but we ended up making her join the dance."

Watch the video here:

When their warden arrived, the girls were enjoying the start of the New Year by dancing to a well-known Bollywood song. At first, there was silence in the hallway as students waited for something to happen. But their impromptu charm and positive energy softened the warden's determination. She hesitated for a second, then set her doubts aside, went onto the dance floor, and joined in on the fun.

What should have been a party-stopper is transformed into a treasured moment in the video as the warden is shown laughing and dancing with the girls.

The unexpected turn of events captivated social media users, with many sharing their reactions in the comments section.

One user remarked on the contrast, saying, "My warden was the complete opposite in terms of behavior. She used to stop the music, take the girls to the boys' hostel, and humiliate them."

"We also deserve a warden like this," commented another user.