Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's Adorable New Pic Has Instagram All Confused Wait, who's hugging whom?

Posted about six hours before writing this, the picture features Shahid and Mira (who is pregnant with their second child) in a loving embrace. What's confusing the Internet is who is hugging whom in the photo.



"This picture is very misleading," says one Instagram user. "Damn... that illusion," says another. "It's one of those pictures that gets shared with the caption 'Only 2 out of 10 can tell who's sitting and who's standing'," comments a third.



So is the picture as deceiving as Instagram makes it sound? Why don't you look at it below and decide for yourself.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 21, 2018 at 11:23pm PDT

Since being posted, the picture has collected over 7.2 lakh 'likes' - and still very much counting. Among the comments about the illusion the picture appears to show, there are also those who cannot help but praise the couple for being #RelationshipGoals.



It's no secret that the Internet loves a good optical illusion.



Just last month, a picture of a couple left netizens thoroughly confused. An initial glimpse at the photo had most people wondering exactly what they're wondering after seeing Shahid and Mira's picture -



Back in 2016, a similar



