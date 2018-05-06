Shabana Azmi Tweets Super Confusing Brain-Teaser. Can You Solve It?

The puzzle looks like a simple pictorial problem based on equations. All one needs to do is solve the puzzle by calculating the numbers assigned to different objects in the picture. What makes it confusing is that the objects appear slightly different and that could indicate that their value differs as well - or not.
Now, keeping this in mind, try solving this confusing brain-teaser.
Not so simple, is it? Since being posted some 16 hours before writing this, the puzzle has collected quite a few possible solutions. Even actor Dia Mirza couldn't help but share what she thought was the right answer.
After suggesting the answer may be eight, she realized she made a mistake and tried again.
Oho! I didn't see the multiplication and subtraction signs! Confirms that I am totally incapable of calculation- Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 6, 2018
So now I think it's 3?- Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 6, 2018
Several others on Twitter shared what they thought was the right answer.
16- Gangareddy (@Gangare81393926) May 6, 2018
14- Deepak Khatr (@Get_Deepak) May 6, 2018
Ans. 3 ( just mind the time in clock, black spots on football and number of blades in 4th row). It is 2x3-3=3- (@Haque_Ayazul) May 5, 2018
It's 3 ma'am.- Syed Riad Tonmoy (@SyedRiadTonmoy) May 5, 2018
15- Shahzan Nagori (@ShahzanNagori) May 6, 2018
6- Tushar Solanki (@solanki_brother) May 6, 2018
Its 3 ma'am !- Eventide (@WhereToGo_N) May 5, 2018
Football stands for 3
Every hour of clock is 1, hence clock stand for 2
And every blade of fan is one, fan's value is 3
So answer is 3*2-3=3
What do you think is the right answer? Tell us your answer and explanation for it in the comments section.
Last month, another confusing puzzle posted on Twitter got people scratching their heads thinking about the right answer. Tweeple even got a little carried away and trolled actor Sonam Kapoor for the answer she posted.
