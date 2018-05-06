Shabana Azmi Tweets Super Confusing Brain-Teaser. Can You Solve It?

The puzzle looks like a simple pictorial problem based on equations

The puzzle has collected quite a few possible solutions.

Every few days, the Internet is abuzz with some new brain-teaser. Whether it is a math question or a word puzzle or even a simple pictorial problem, those who love solving such riddles cannot rest until they find the right answer to it. Adding to the already long list of brain-teasers is this one posted by veteran actor Shabana Azmi. The puzzle, posted last evening, has collected quite a few possible answers.

The puzzle looks like a simple pictorial problem based on equations. All one needs to do is solve the puzzle by calculating the numbers assigned to different objects in the picture. What makes it confusing is that the objects appear slightly different and that could indicate that their value differs as well - or not.

Now, keeping this in mind, try solving this confusing brain-teaser.
 
Not so simple, is it? Since being posted some 16 hours before writing this, the puzzle has collected quite a few possible solutions. Even actor Dia Mirza couldn't help but share what she thought was the right answer.

After suggesting the answer may be eight, she realized she made a mistake and tried again.
 
Several others on Twitter shared what they thought was the right answer.
 
What do you think is the right answer? Tell us your answer and explanation for it in the comments section.

Last month, another confusing puzzle posted on Twitter got people scratching their heads thinking about the right answer. Tweeple even got a little carried away and trolled actor Sonam Kapoor for the answer she posted.

