Selena Gomez Teases Her Return To Instagram: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'

American singer and actor Selena Gomez captured the attention of her followers with the latest post on Instagram in which she shared a few selfies with a phone featuring a purple case with butterflies. She asked, "Wait can you tell I'm back on Instagram?"

The celebrity have been uploading photos in recent weeks, offering her 369 million followers a peek into her life. She posted pictures of her New Year's Eve celebration with friends Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham and a selfie with her nine-year-old sister Gracie Elliott Teefey on January 6.

According to People Magazine, Selena revealed in 2019 that she no longer used Instagram after taking multiple breaks from the platform over the years because comments on her photos had made her feel "depressed."

Speaking to WWD'S Beauty Inc in 2021, the celebrity said that staying away from the application and deleting it has greatly improved her mental well-being.

"To be honest, I was just, like, 'This is too much information.' This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable. I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things," she said to WWD'S Beauty Inc.

She also thanked her team who did not let her delete the application altogether. Selena continued, "And I just thought, 'Why would I-I don't get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.' And I just snapped, and I was over it. I wanted to delete it altogether, but my team was smart enough to convince me not to. But I'm happy I didn't, because it is such a wonderful way to stay connected, and when I do go on, it makes me happy to know that I'm just being completely honest and being true to who I am."

Selena Gomez was last seen at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. She was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel in the series 'Only Murders In The Building'.

