Scripted Or Real? Viral Video Of Bangladeshi Biker Throwing Boy Into Field Divides Internet

A 15-second video showing a motorcycle vlogger throwing a young boy into a grassy field after a confrontation has gone viral on X, leaving social media users divided over whether the incident was real or staged. The clip is taken from a much longer 12-minute vlog uploaded by Bangladeshi motorcycle content creator Billah Vau, who is known for posting rural riding adventures and prank-style videos on Facebook and YouTube.

The viral footage shows the biker stopping on a quiet village road lined with green fields as a group of children gathers around him while he continues filming. According to the full video, one of the boys allegedly grabs the motorcycle key and refuses to return it. The child is also seen waving a slipper and appearing to threaten the vlogger while other children crowd around him.

As the situation escalates, the biker lifts the boy by both arms and tosses him into the grass beside the road before recovering his key and riding away. The child appears unhurt, and no further confrontation is shown.

Here's the video:

The video has racked up millions of views online, with reactions sharply divided. Some viewers found the exchange amusing, while others criticised the vlogger's response and questioned whether such content should be created involving children.

The clip has also fuelled speculation that it was scripted. Many users pointed out that Billah Vau frequently uploads videos featuring similar confrontations with children and other dramatic encounters, leading some to believe they are created for entertainment rather than documenting real events. However, the creator has not publicly confirmed that this particular video was staged.

Fact check

The viral clip has been investigated by DFRAC, which concluded that claims portraying it as a genuine incident are false.

According to DFRAC, investigators traced the video's watermark to Billah Vau's YouTube channel, where they found several videos featuring similar scripted scenarios. The organisation said the channel presents its content as entertainment, indicating that the videos are fictional rather than real-life incidents.

"The channel clearly presents its content as being created for entertainment purposes, indicating that the videos are scripted and fictional rather than recordings of real-life events. The viral clip originates from this entertainment channel and has been misleadingly shared as an actual incident. The viral claim is false. The circulating video is a scripted entertainment clip originally uploaded by the YouTube channel Billah Vau and does not depict a real incident," DFRAC wrote on X.