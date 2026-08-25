"Scan, Pay, Done": French Woman Amazed After Seeing UPI QR Codes Everywhere In India

A French woman has shared her surprise at how deeply digital payments are woven into everyday life in India, saying she did not expect to find QR codes being used so widely, from roadside food stalls and chai shops to autorickshaws and tiny local businesses. In a video shared online, she said she was familiar with UPI before visiting India but had not realised how extensively it was used for even the smallest purchases. Whether buying street food, having a cup of chai, taking an autorickshaw or picking up a rs 20 snack, she noticed that paying by scanning a QR code was often an option.

What surprised her most was that digital payments were not limited to major cities, shopping centres or larger businesses. She spotted QR codes at small roadside stalls, local shops, cafes, rickshaws and other neighbourhood businesses.

"Coming from France, this was one of those little everyday cultural differences that made me think, 'Wow… I really didn't expect this," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Her post sparked discussion online, with several users praising the convenience of India's digital payment system. Others agreed that UPI has made small, everyday transactions quick and largely cashless, even for businesses operating on the streets.

One user wrote, "Foreigners are so underinformed. It's going on for 10 yrs. Haven't touched cash in 4 years."

Another commented, "We can get Rs 10 street-side tea for 5-star food all through UPI, no cash."

Launched in 2016 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI enables users to transfer money instantly, 24x7, using any mobile app linked to their bank accounts. In January 2026, UPI processed 21.70 billion transactions worth over Rs 28.33 lakh crore, reflecting its deep integration into everyday commerce. The International Monetary Fund, in its June 2025 report on growing retail digital payments, recognised UPI as the world's largest retail fast payment system by transaction volume.