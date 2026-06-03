"Salary Is A Hard Drug To Quit": Delhi Man Opens Up About 60 Days Without Income

A Delhi-based professional has sparked a widespread online discussion after sharing what he learned from spending 60 days without a salary following his resignation from a corporate job. The post, shared by the Instagram page @attentionslop, features Karan, who left his job at the end of March after nearly two years with the same company. Reflecting on the experience, he said the hardest part was not resigning itself but the months he spent delaying the decision, convincing himself that things might improve after the next appraisal cycle or quarter.

In his post, Karan described how a regular paycheck quietly becomes the foundation of daily life. Beyond covering rent and expenses, he said a salary often shapes spending habits, confidence, routines, and a sense of security. Losing that monthly income forced him to confront how deeply financial stability can influence personal choices and self-worth.

He explained that leaving a steady job meant giving up a predictable routine and the comfort that comes with knowing money will arrive every month. The experience prompted him to reassess his relationship with work and question whether he had remained in an unfulfilling role out of comfort rather than genuine satisfaction.

"Salary is a hard drug to quit. you build your entire life around it. your rent, spending habits, weekend plans, confidence and even your sense of security. you feel guilty taking money from your parents again. you look at your bank account more often. you start questioning every purchase. and because the paycheck arrives every month, you rarely stop to ask whether you're actually happy. it's only after stepping outside the loop that you can see the loop clearly," the post was captioned.

See the post here:

The post resonated with many social media users, with several praising the courage required to walk away from a stable income in pursuit of better mental well-being and personal fulfillment.

Others, however, offered a different perspective. Many professionals pointed out that resigning without another opportunity lined up is not an option available to everyone, particularly in a challenging job market. Users shared stories of depleted savings, prolonged job searches, unresponsive recruiters, and the pressure of accepting lower-paying roles simply to manage rising living costs in cities such as Delhi.

One user wrote, "I too resigned from my job after 5 yrs and your story kinda matches mine and yep i got my approval yesterday." Another commented, "“I am standing at the verge where my hope for a better tomorrow keeps dragging me to a place I do not want to be every day. I have weighed all the pros and cons, I just want to quit."