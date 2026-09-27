Russian Woman Tries Jaipur Metro For The First Time, Gives It A Perfect 10/10

An Instagram video of a Russian woman experiencing the Jaipur Metro for the first time has gone viral, with her enthusiastic reaction winning praise from social media users. Vera Prokofeva, a Russian travel vlogger who lives in India, shared a video documenting her first ride on the Jaipur Metro. She began her journey at a metro station, where she spoke to a staff member for directions before making her way to the platform. "We want to go to the metro station, which is nearby Hawa Mahal," she said in the video.

In the video, Prokofeva and her friend appear impressed with the station from the outset. She filmed the platform and different parts of the facility, praising its appearance and giving her experience a 10/10 rating. "Very good. I would say a nice platform. Ten out of ten. So far,” she said.

Her journey eventually took her towards the station near the iconic Hawa Mahal, with Prokofeva continuing to capture the metro's interiors and overall experience.

She also compared aspects of the experience to the Dubai Metro, saying the modern facilities reminded her of the transport system in the UAE.

Watch the video here

The clip has since attracted plenty of reactions from Indian users, many of whom welcomed her to the Pink City. Some also encouraged her to explore other public transport systems in the country, including the much larger Delhi Metro network and India's Rapid Rail.

One user wrote, "Thank you for showing India's real image cuz nowadays foreigners always criticize bad places in india They never make a video on a good places." Another commented, "Thankyou for visiting Rajasthan and experiencing the hospitalty of Jaipur."

This is not the first time Prokofeva's Jaipur adventures have caught the internet's attention. She has previously gone viral for documenting her experiences in the city, including a video showing her attempting the local way of crossing a busy road near Hawa Mahal