Russian Woman Lists 11 Things She Can Do In India That Still Surprise Her

India has a way of turning everyday moments into experiences that can feel wonderfully unique. From stopping traffic with a simple hand gesture to being invited to a stranger's wedding, the country's food, traditions and warm sense of community often leave visitors with plenty of memorable stories. A Russian woman living in India recently took to social media to share a list of things she says she can do here that she simply cannot imagine doing elsewhere. Anastasia Sharova highlighted some of the everyday experiences she finds special about life in India.

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Here are the 11 things Anastasia mentioned she can only do in India:

1. Eat a different vegetable every day and never repeat it (for many months in a row).

2. Stop cars with a hand gesture when crossing the road.

3. Call strangers “brother” and “older sister”

4. Get a top-notch head massage every time you go for a regular haircut.

5. Have a credit line in a local shop, and the shopkeeper will remember it with 100% accuracy.

6. Get a full meal served on a banana leaf with unlimited refills.

7. Overdose on mangoes.

8. Pray in a temple that is several thousand years old and still “operates” as a temple, not as a museum.

9. See vehicles fully covered in flower garlands.

10. Get invited to a wedding, or at least for a lunch on the same day I met the person.

11. Have an address with no street name or house number, only landmarks and still always get your delivery on time.

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Anastasia also asked her followers, “What did I forget?”, inviting others to add their own quintessentially Indian experiences.