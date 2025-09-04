Russian Woman Claims She Pays Rs 1.2 Lakh For 1 BHK In Gurugram: "To Maintain A Good Lifestyle..."

A Russian woman, named Viktoriia Kovan, shared her monthly expenses in Gurugram, claiming that she pays Rs 120,000 for a 1 BHK apartment. The video posted on Instagram sparked debate as online users were shocked to know about the rent amount, which seems steep compared to average prices, as one can find a similar flat for rent between Rs 8,000 and Rs 23,000.

Watch the video here:

"Real facts, prepare your pockets to maintain a good lifestyle in Gurgaon," she wrote in the caption and also revealed other expenses.

Uber Black: Rs 1,000 per ride

Electricity: Rs 15,000

Shopping: Rs 30,000

Medicine: Rs 20,000

Groceries: Rs 40,000

After the video went viral, she clarified, "Guys, I'm not complaining, just giving facts. That to maintain a good lifestyle, you need to prepare your pockets."

The social media users have suggested she could reduce costs by using regular Uber instead of Uber Black, finding a more affordable apartment and cutting back on shopping and other expenses. On the other hand, some sympathised with her.

One user wrote, "Maybe take a regular uber instead of black? An apt w lower rent if it's too high? Most of these seem like active choices rather than the baseline? And this is coming from someone in Mumbai."

"120,000? If u aren't living in a 4bhk at a very very posh area then I'm sorry to say but someone is definitely ripping you off," another wrote.

"At 120k of monthly rent, you might just buy the apartment itself, 120k feels less of a rent but more of an EMI figure," a third one wrote.