Russian Woman Calls Bengaluru The Most Livable City in India. Here's Why

A Russian woman named Yulia recently praised Bengaluru as the best city to live in India, sharing her thoughts on social media. Born and raised in Siberia, Yulia said Bengaluru's climate and lifestyle make it her top choice among Indian cities.

In a video posted on Instagram, she described Bengaluru as "sunny, warm, and green," noting it strikes a perfect balance compared to other metros. She said winters in Delhi and Jaipur feel "freezing," while Chennai and Mumbai are "too hot." Bengaluru, with its pleasant weather, felt just right. She even used a Russian phrase meaning "the heat doesn't break bones" to describe its mild warmth.

Yulia also reflected on how Bengaluru's climate has changed over the past decade, saying air conditioners are now more common, but the weather remains "beautiful." She joked that coming from Siberia, where temperatures can drop to minus 50 degree celcius, she can't complain about Bengaluru's weather.

Besides the climate, Yulia appreciated the city's culture, calling it "the pub capital of India" and a "former paradise for retirement." She ended her post playfully asking people not to bring up traffic issues.

Her post got attention online, with some users impressed by her knowledge of Indian cities. Yulia confirmed she has travelled widely across India, which informs her views.

Bengaluru's popularity as a place to live is often linked to its moderate climate, thanks to its elevation of about 920 meters. Compared to cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi, Bengaluru experiences milder temperatures year-round, with greener surroundings that help keep the city cool.