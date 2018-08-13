Ruby Rose Quits Twitter Following Backlash Over Batwoman Casting

Before bidding adieu to Twitter, Ruby Rose responded to criticism in a series of tweets.

Australian actor Ruby Rose has quit Twitter after receiving backlash over her casting as lesbian superhero Batwoman in a new CW show.

In an emotional social media post last week, Rose had announced that she is set to play the first LGBTQ lead in a TV series.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, two days after the announcement, the 32-year-old deleted her Twitter account after some fans expressed their anger over the casting.

The Meg star responded to criticism in a series of tweets. The actor wrote that she wished "we would all support each other and our journeys."

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be batwoman' come from -- has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I've ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past five years had to deal with 'she's too gay' how do y'all flip it like that? I didn't change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys," Rose wrote.

"When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable... when we tear each other down it's much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other...Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it's been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially," she continued.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage star concluded by saying that she is "looking forward to getting more than four hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I'll be on my Bat Phone."

Here's how Twitter is reacting to Ruby Rose quitting Twitter:

Ruby Rose left twitter due to people attacking her over being casted as Batwoman. There is a difference between not liking the casting choice, and attacking the person because you don't like it. See a therapist if you attack people online, it's not healthy behavior. - Chainsaw Reacts (@ChainsawReacts) August 11, 2018

So now Ruby Rose was bullied off social media. Christ, fandom really sucks nowadays. - Mike Kalinowski (@MikeKalinowski) August 11, 2018

Ruby Rose left Twitter after being harassed over the Batwoman casting.



Grant Gustin was body shamed for appearing "too thin" in The Flash's new suit.



Internet can be a destructive weapon in the hands of lowlifes. pic.twitter.com/CoQhOKDsIl - Luis V. Tovar (@luiviltov) August 11, 2018

Wait, what's wrong with Ruby Rose as Batwoman? That's epic! What's all the whining and complaining about? Sigh :/ - Mag Movies (@MagnificentIsMe) August 13, 2018

Ruby Rose has been driven off Twitter due to Comic Book fans who don't like her casting as #Batwoman. Exactly the same as Star Wars. Where do these toxic fans come from? Can't you at least wait until you see the show? - RickGH2015 (@RickGH2015) August 13, 2018