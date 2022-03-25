This California Theatre Only Showed The First Half Of RRR. This Is Why

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Imagine going to the theatre to watch a first-day show of the most anticipated movie of the year and not be able to see the film's second half due to a technical glitch.

This is exactly what happened at a California theatre during a screening of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. Film critic today tweeted about the incident saying that the theatre showed the first half of the movie, but not the second half.

"First time this has happened! Went to Cinemark North Hollywood #firstdayfirstshow of #RRR. Saw first half but not second because theatre had not ingested it," Ms Chopra said on Twitter.

Explaining the glitch further, she said that the manager had not received instructions that there was more.

"Unbelievably frustrating! Want to weep," she said.

RRR is a fictitious tale set in the 1920s. The movie is based on two freedom fighters - Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.

The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was brought down to 3 hours 1 minute after makers made cuts. The earlier version was 3 hours and 56 minutes long.

The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Olivia Morris. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 336 crore.

SS Rajamouli's last movie was Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released in 2017.