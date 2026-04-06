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Netherlands Woman Expresses Gratitude To Railway Protection Force For Helping Recover Her Lost Guitar

The passenger expressed her gratitude, commending the RPF Mysuru team for their prompt action and professionalism.

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Netherlands Woman Expresses Gratitude To Railway Protection Force For Helping Recover Her Lost Guitar
The guitar was then safely returned to the passenger the next day.
  • A foreign passenger left her guitar on a train at Mysuru Railway Station
  • RPF personnel and Ashokapuram staff promptly secured the guitar after notification
  • The guitar was returned safely to the passenger after necessary ownership checks
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A foreign passenger received timely help from Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel after accidentally leaving behind her belongings at Mysuru Railway Station, highlighting prompt action by railway staff.

According to a post shared by DRM Mysuru, the incident involved Ms. Renske Roos Termenlen, a citizen of the Netherlands, who left her guitar on Train No. 16551 MAS-AP Express.

According to the post, RPF personnel took immediate action upon receiving the information. They, along with the Ashokapuram station staff, safely took possession of the guitar.

Check Out The Post Here:

Luggage Returned Safely

The guitar was then safely returned to the passenger the next day after completing the necessary checks to ensure that the item went to the rightful owner.

Passenger Expresses Gratitude

The passenger expressed her gratitude, commending the RPF Mysuru team for their prompt action and professionalism.

She said, "I forgot my guitar and went to RPF."

She also stated, "I am very happy for your help. Thank you."

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