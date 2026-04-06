Netherlands Woman Expresses Gratitude To Railway Protection Force For Helping Recover Her Lost Guitar

A foreign passenger received timely help from Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel after accidentally leaving behind her belongings at Mysuru Railway Station, highlighting prompt action by railway staff.

According to a post shared by DRM Mysuru, the incident involved Ms. Renske Roos Termenlen, a citizen of the Netherlands, who left her guitar on Train No. 16551 MAS-AP Express.

According to the post, RPF personnel took immediate action upon receiving the information. They, along with the Ashokapuram station staff, safely took possession of the guitar.

Check Out The Post Here:

Swift Action by RPF Mysuru Saves Passenger's Belongings

A foreign passenger, Ms. Renske Roos Termenlen (Citizen of Netherlands), who had accidentally left behind her guitar on Train No. 16551 MAS–AP Express at Mysuru Railway Station, was relieved after the prompt response of RPF… pic.twitter.com/SsplJc33Bc — DRM Mysuru (@DrmMys) April 5, 2026

Luggage Returned Safely

The guitar was then safely returned to the passenger the next day after completing the necessary checks to ensure that the item went to the rightful owner.

Passenger Expresses Gratitude

The passenger expressed her gratitude, commending the RPF Mysuru team for their prompt action and professionalism.

She said, "I forgot my guitar and went to RPF."

She also stated, "I am very happy for your help. Thank you."