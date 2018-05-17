Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Turned Into Life-Sized Cake

According to Huffington Post, Ms Mason is a customer service employee based out of the United Kingdom. She pursues cake-making as a hobby and has been crafting creative cakes for about six years.
In a video posted on her Facebook page, Ms Mason documents the process of creating the giant cake. Her video has collected quite a few reactions on Facebook.
The towering cake is based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pictures clicked during their first appearance as an engaged couple. It took Ms Mason nearly 250 hours to create the special cake using icing and chocolate. The sponge of the cake is made up of approximately 300 eggs, 15 kgs of butter and 15 kgs of flour.
Ms Mason used a custom-built frame and added layers of cake on it using vanilla buttercream. She then carved the cake out and went on to cover it with nearly 50 kgs of icing. Except the frame, everything on the cake is edible.
Watch the video below to see the painstaking process behind creating the cake:
"Absolutely brilliant!! I've seen a few wedding cakes over the years, this beats them all, well done," one Facebook user commented. "When the cake looks more like Meghan than the Madame Tussauds wax figure," said another.
CommentsThe Royal wedding-themed cake is meant to be displayed at cake decorating show Cake International at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, reports Huffington Post.
Tell us what you think of the video in the comments section below.
trending news