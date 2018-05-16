Will Meghan Be Late? Will Prince Harry Shave? Weird Bets On Royal Wedding

Actor Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry will tie the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19

Australian design house Ralph and Russo are punters' favourites to design Meghan Markle's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth in a blue hat is bookies' top pick

After days of will-he-won't-he, reports suggest Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle will not be attending his daughter's wedding to Britain's Prince Harry on May 19. Naturally, everyone now wants to know who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in her father's absence. While the answer will only be clear this Sunday, the bets are already in place.As preparations are on in full swing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, punters are busy making some moolah off the Royal affair with a host of bets. The hottest one being who will give the bride-to-be away.According to The Independent , Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland is the bookies' favourite with odds of 5/6 on Irish betting website PaddyPower. The odds for Ms Markle walking the aisle alone is 1/6. Odds for Prince Charles and Prince Harry stand at 16/1 and 33/1. And for the extreme risktakers, a bet for POTUS Donald Trump walking the Suits actor down the aisle is at 2000/1. Sorry to disappoint but the US President is not invited. So, if you've placed a bet, you can say goodbye to your money.Betting on the wedding of the year is no joke to the Brits. According to Freebets.uk , the royal wedding is an opportunity for the bookmakers to attract new customers "and those that place bets just once or twice a year".And the options are plenty in the betting arena."We've got everything from artist of first dance, to wedding guests, what the main course will be and hat colours, but one of the most popular markets has been a very British one - rain on the day of the wedding, with the odds of that right now at 5/1," Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis told The Independent.- 1/8 odds on Meghan Markle wearing white at the wedding. The odds for the wedding gown being designed by Ralph and Russo are at 1/4. The Australian designers are frontrunners to design Ms Markle's wedding dress.- A 6/4 odds on whether Prince Harry will sport his rugged beard on his big day- No one likes their wedding day to be rained out. Will Windsor see showers on May 19? The odds are 7/4- Things generally run a bit late on weddings, especially for brides who inadvertently spend more time getting ready thanks to the hair, makeup and the outfit. Betting website Ladbrokes put the odds on Meghan Markle running late at 4/6, reported Express.co.uk - Will Ed Sheeran perform at the wedding? Bookies have puts the odds at 5/2 Some other honourable mentions - Will the Queen wear a blue hat? Will Robert Mugabe attend the wedding?Any activity in the royal family gets the betting market in hysterics, especially birth of a baby Manufacturers are also making the most of the upcoming royal wedding with all kinds of strange royal wedding merchandise Click for more trending news

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.