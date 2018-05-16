Meghan Markle's Father To Miss Royal Wedding: Reports

Meghan Marle and Prince Harry are to take their wedding vows on Saturday. (File photo)

Meghan Markle's father is set to undergo heart surgery on Wednesday and will be unable to attend his daughter's wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, celebrity news website TMZ reported.The gossip portal earlier reported that Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, was back in hospital with doctors warning his heart was "seriously damaged" after a heart attack a week ago.Doctors "will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed," the 73-year-old was quoted as telling TMZ, which said Markle realized it was all but impossible he would be able to walk his daughter down the aisle.

