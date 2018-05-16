Meghan Markle's Father To Miss Royal Wedding: Reports

The gossip portal earlier reported that Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, was back in hospital with doctors warning his heart was "seriously damaged" after a heart attack a week ago.
Doctors "will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed," the 73-year-old was quoted as telling TMZ, which said Markle realized it was all but impossible he would be able to walk his daughter down the aisle.
