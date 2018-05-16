"Can Hop On A Plane": John Cena Jokes About Walking Meghan Markle Down The Aisle "It seems like there is some drama that is in need of a special guest referee," Cena said.

Actor Meghan Markle will marry Britain's Prince Harry on May 19 Los Angeles: Amid news that



Cena spoke about the wedding when he shared co-hosting duties on "Today" with hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, reports people.com.



Thomas Markle had told US website TMZ he would not go for the wedding amid a row over paparazzi photographs. He then said he would go for his daughter's D-Day, and then again said he cannot due to a planned heart procedure.



The hosts spoke to royal correspondent Keir Simmons after news broke that the "Suits" actress' father would not attend her wedding.



Simmons jokingly suggested Cena's intervention was needed, saying, "Hey John -- this wedding, we're going to have the Royals, we're going to have Diana's family, the Spencers, now we're going to have the Markle family. I think we may need you here, my man, to intervene."



Cena responded: "It seems like there is some drama that is in need of a special guest referee."



Gifford turned to Cena and said, "She is in need of someone to give her away, isn't she? Who better than you?"



"I can hop on a plane, I can get there in a few days," Cena said jokingly.







The couple will exchange vows at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday. The wedding will beam on Indian television deferred live on Colors Infinity.



