'Rolls Royce Of Auto': Man Converts Autorickshaw Into Convertible, Video Viral

The autorickshaw driver shows the features of the vehicle, which is painted pink

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the ability of Indians to make something unique and useful is unparalleled. Using jugaad, they can develop quick, affordable, and practical solutions to challenging issues. Proving just that, a video is gaining traction on social media that shows an autorickshaw fully modified to look like a convertible car. The video of this unique autorickshaw was shared on Instagram by autorikshaw_kerala.

In the video, the driver shows the features of the vehicle, which is painted pink. The roof of the auto retracts and folds back with the press of a button. The plush seats too are painted pink.

Watch the video here:

No surprise, the video went instantly viral and several users chipped in to share their witty remarks. The video has amassed 1 million views on Instagram. A user commented, "The Rolls Royce of auto."

Another user wrote, "The Convertable that I can afford"

"Bugatti fails," joked the third user.

Last month, industrialist Harsh Goenka also shared a video of an autorickshaw designed like a luxury car. The transformed autorickshaw, resembling a vintage car, has a roofless vehicle and has been fitted with shiny black exterior and plush seats painted yellow to give it an attractive look.

Last year, a New Delhi autorickshaw went viral for his creativity as he grew a mini-garden on the three-wheeler's roof to beat the heat.