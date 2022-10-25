Robots Serve Food, Greet Guests At Diwali Celebrations In Jaipur

The Sona 2.5 robot manned the food service at the cafeteria (File)

Residents of Gulmohar Garden Society here experienced a unique Diwali this year as they celebrated the festivities with four humanoid robots.

The robots, made by Club First Robotics in Jaipur, led the celebrations as they lit sparklers and crackers, shook hands with the residents and greeted the guests.

Speaking of the idea behind the event, robotics expert Bhuvnesh Mishra said, "When all of us are celebrating Diwali, personnel in the fire brigade and police and sanitation workers are performing their duties away from their families. In such situations, these robots can become their support. They can efficiently accomplish tasks such as extinguishing a fire in an emergency," Mishra said.

While Sona 2.5 robot manned the food service at the cafeteria, the Sona 3.5 robot registered complaints, gave feedback and responded to society-related queries.

Xena 5.0, a robot designed for defence, performed the guard's duties during the festivities, activated the fire fighting system, watered the garden and conducted video surveillance. It also manned the parking area and signalled to remove vehicles parked in an incorrect manner.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day