Rishi Sunak's Infosys Connection Becomes Fodder For Memes

Rishi Sunak has become the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the first Indian-origin person to hold the office. The historic event in British politics has sparked a meme fest on the Internet that has found mentions of everything from the Kohinoor diamond to Mr Sunak's resemblance to former Indian cricket player Ashish Nehra and of course his connection to IT giant Infosys.

Rishi Sunak happens to be the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Highlighting this, many have churned out a number of rib-tickling memes on Twitter and we have cherry-picked some for you.

“Infosys acquires Britain not by law but by in law,” a user quipped.

Another wrote, “Rishi Sunak and I go long back. I used to work for his father-in-law's company.”

This person shared a picture of the Buckingham Palace and wrote, “The new Infosys HQ is an architectural marvel.”

“Indians are so good at creating relationships out of thin air. Was talking to one of my friends who works at Infosys, during the conversation he said, "Mere jijaji UK ke PM bann gaye,” a user wrote.

Another joked, “I and Rishi Sunak are kind of close to each other. I used to work in his Father-in-law's firm Infosys.”

Besides the memes, congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for Rishi Sunak for winning the race to lead the Conservative Party and taking charge as the new PM of the UK. Narayana Murthy too congratulated his son-in-law and said, “Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom.”

Rishi Sunak is married to Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy's daughter Akshata. They have two daughters named Krishna and Anoushka Sunak.