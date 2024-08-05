'Respect Nature': Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Leopard, Black Panther Outside His Coonor Home

The internet was happy to see the big cats in one frame.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka regularly shares intriguing posts and videos on his social media handle. Recently, the Chairperson of the RPG Group shared a video featuring two "majestic" big cats- a leopard and a black panther- taking a stroll outside his home in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Posted on August 4, the video has gone viral on X.

"This majestic creature was spotted outside our Coonoor home. A reminder that we are guests in their territory. #RespectNature," Mr Goenka wrote.

The video shows a leopard walking on the road before disappearing into the forest. Moments later, a black panther also appeared.

See the viral video here:

This majestic creature was spotted outside our Coonoor home. A reminder that we are guests in their territory. #RespectNaturepic.twitter.com/NaNAi1NnPy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 4, 2024

The internet was happy to see the big cats in one frame.

A user wrote, "The owner on routine tour of his property."

"Beautiful sight! Have prayed and yearned to see one in my visits to Wellington (Ooty). Never happened," the third user wrote.

"Truly magnificent, both the Leopards are at ease walking around their estate," the fourth user commented.

"I think your home is a sanctuary for animals. I'm confident that they feel safe and loved in your care. I recall a beautiful moment when a peacock visited your home and danced last year," the fifth user wrote.

