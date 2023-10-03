Vivek Ramaswamy Is Offering Rs 80 Lakh For Nanny: Report

Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly looking for a nanny to take care of his kids.

US presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly looking for a nanny to take care of his kids. The Indian-origin billionaire is married to Apoorva T Ramaswamy, and the couple have two sons.

As per the job listing on a recruitment staffing website, Mr Ramaswamy is offering a salary of $100,000 (over Rs 80 Lakh) or more.

"Curiosity, adventure, and constant motion define the family's lifestyle. This is an exceptional opportunity to join a high-profile family, contributing to the growth and development of their children while participating in unique family adventures,” read the job advertisement on EstateJobs.com.

The job requires 84 to 96 hours of work a week, followed by a whole week off. The nanny is supposed to coordinate with "a dedicated team including a Chef, Nannies, a Housekeeper, and Private Security" in order to provide "a seamless daily routine for the children.” The person will also be responsible to "curate" the boys' "play areas, toys, and clothing to foster a stimulating and organised environment."

Though the client's name is not listed in the advertisement, multiple details point strongly to the Ramaswamy family, as per Business Insider.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Mr Ramaswamy's campaign, had earlier told the news portal that the family is not okay with the idea of live-in nannies.

Mr Ramaswamy is a frontrunner along with former US President Donald Trump to face Joe Biden in 2024 polls.

The Indian-origin Republican candidate was once addressed as "Trump's heir apparent" by Time Magazine. He has garnered quite an attention after his maiden Republican presidential primary debate held on August 23.