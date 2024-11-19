"Startup Scam": An Account On Reddit Of Quitting On Day 1 Is Viral

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, a Redditor shared their troubling experience of joining and swiftly quitting a digital market startup in Noida. In their post titled "Start-up scam. I got saved", the Reddit user exposed the company's unethical practices and toxic work environment.

The Redditor shared how they joined the firm as a Business Development Executive, but was only assigned the task of cold-calling 500 numbers on their first day. Their work hours were also abruptly changed from 2 pm to 11 pm to late night shift from 7 pm to 4 am.

"So i joined a digital marketing company on 7th oct and worked only for 1 day and called the HR next day to tell her that I'm not coming anymore. I was assigned a business development executive post, but the work they gave me on first day was 500 numbers to cold call and decided to change my work hours from 14:00 - 23:00 to 7 pm to 4 am," the Redditor shared.

"I regretted after leaving that job coz i wanted to have a corporate experience and i was not getting job easily, tho, i was earning and working as freelancer," they added.

Further, the Reddit user said that weeks after quitting, they received a call from their former Team Leader, who surprisingly congratulated them for leaving the job early. The Team Leader revealed that the company unjustly withheld their salary because they couldn't meet an unrealistic target of generating $1,500 in revenue in their first month. To make matters worse, the firm had only one client, contributing a mere $300 to its total revenue.

The Reddit user concluded that the startup's business model appeared to exploit new hires by overwhelming them with work, pressuring them to resign, and then avoiding the payment of their salaries. They said that while they incurred a financial setback from the experience, they found comfort in the lesson it taught them.

Also Read | IndiGo Pilot Surprises Wife With Heartwarming Announcement Mid-Flight, Internet Loves It

"This made me work even harder on my freelancing skills. I'm now earning double what they were offering me," they shared, adding, "'Jab aapke mann ka na ho, toh samjho Bhagwan ke mann ka ho raha hai' (When things don't go your way, it's part of God's plan)."

The post shared on Reddit a few days back has struck a chord with many. In the comments section, several users shred their own stories of narrowly avoiding similar exploitative work environments.

"We really need strict labour laws, companies like these need to be punished for exploiting innocent people," wrote one user. "Good that you left that job. Sometimes, such experiences become valuable lessons," commented another.