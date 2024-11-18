IndiGo Pilot Surprises Wife With Heartwarming Announcement Mid-Flight, Internet Loves It

In a heartwarming gesture, an IndiGo pilot recently surprised his wife during a flight with a cute and thoughtful announcement. As passengers settled in for their journey, the pilot took the microphone and dedicated a special message to his wife onboard. His heartfelt announcement included a sweet message, acknowledging her presence on the flight and letting passengers know how much she meant to him.

"Thank you for choosing IndiGo as your travel partner. We look forward to flying with you again in the future. Also, I would like to take this opportunity to make a special announcement for this special passenger on board today. My wife, Vibha Sharma. It is her first time flying with me and also her first time on ATR. Hope you are enjoying the flight. Thank you so much for being by my side through thick and thin and for being my strongest pillar," he said.

A video of the same was shared on Instagram by Ms Sharma but has now been taken down. "My husband surprised me with an in-flight announcement, and I think I just fell in love all over again," read the text on Vibha's post. The video featured photos of the couple taken before the flight, along with footage of the touching announcement.

Several people commented on the video to express their joy and happiness and also congratulate the couple. Some of them said she was one of the luckiest girls to have a husband like him.

One user wrote, "Wow, bro is really cool. wish this happiness to both of you for lifetime."

Another person commented, "Aww that was adorable."

A third said, "Beautiful couple, god bless." A fourth added, "This is really cute. You are so lucky."