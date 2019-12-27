Reddit User's Secret Santa Turns Out To Be Billionaire Bill Gates

Shelby poses with the gifts she received from Bill Gates.

A woman recently discovered that her Secret Santa in an online gift-exchange was none other than billionaire Bill Gates. Shelby from Detroit, Michigan, participated in 95 RedditGifts exchanges - an online activity for Reddit users to exchange Christmas gifts.

The founder of Microsoft and the richest man on earth has also been participating in the Reddit gift exchange since 2013. "It's well documented that Bill Gates has been participating for years, but I never, ever thought he would be my Secret Santa," Shelby said to CNN. "It's really surprising."

In a Reddit post dated December 20, Shelby revealed that she received her surprise gift from Bill Gates in a package weighing 36 kilograms. The package contained, among other things, an "extremely fancy manuscript copy of The Great Gatsby", a hammock, chocolates, a Harry Potter Santa hat and gifts for her cat.

Along with the gifts, Mr Gates also made a donation to the American Heart Association in the name of Shelby's mother, who passed away 10 days before her wedding.

Thanking Mr Gates, Shelby wrote: "Bill Gates, you are a blessing... I still cannot believe how lucky/cool/honored/all the adjectives I am to have had someone craft such a special and personal set of gifts just for little ol' me.

"And your donation to The American Heart Association in my mom's memory is the most special gift of all. It means more to me than I can express."

"The generosity of his time meant a lot to me," Shelby told Fox News, adding that she would pay his kindness forward.