Reddit User Says Boss Asks Employees To Log Off At 7 PM, Sparks Work-Life Balance Debate

An Indian employee working for a foreign company shared in a Reddit post that their Indian boss allows them to log in at 12:00 pm and work till 5:00 pm, with the option to stick around till 7:00 pm if needed. The boss even asks them to log off at 7 pm, citing it's "getting late".

"Ever had your boss ask you to log off because it's 7 PM?" the employee wrote, further adding that they work for a foreign company with "a different culture and time zone".

"Boss patiently waits for me to log in at whatever time I feel like and then asks me to log of [sic] at 7pm because it's getting late. After working my whole life in start ups, this feels so f***ing good"

"I can roll out of my bed at 11 am, log in at 12, chill a bit till 5, and log off. And if for whatever reason there's a need to stick around past 5 pm, I get asked to log off at 7 pm because 'It is getting late'".

The post went viral, with many users praising the boss's approach. Some said that they wish their workplaces had similar cultures, while others shared their own experiences with managers who prioritise work-life balance.

Some users, who appeared to be managers themselves, shared that they strictly discourage their teams from working beyond office hours. They also said they don't ask them to log in on weekends.

One user wrote, "We need work culture like this in every company. I have to say something everyday in scrum call. I can't say i was free. That's the worst part."

"I strictly discouraged my teams from working beyond 6 or logging in on weekends. I made it clear that overtime or shooting emails on a Sunday won't earn them brownie points during appraisal," another wrote.

"Not my boss but client from USA once apologised to me for scheduling call at 1am (even when my shift was 4pm-1am). The host along with the joinees apologised and asked to summarise the call for me so that I can leave in next 5 minutes," a third user wrote.